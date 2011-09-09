UPDATE 1-Danaher backs outlook despite volatility

NEW YORK, Sept 9 Industrial and medical
conglomerate Danaher Corp (DHR.N) said recent volatility in
financial markets and uncertainty about economic growth have
not changed its earnings outlook for the current quarter and
the rest of the year.
The company, whose products range from dental tools to test
and measurement equipment and machines used at gas stations,
stood by its forecast for earnings per share from continuing
operations of 66 cents to 71 cents in the third quarter.
"I think we feel very good with that guidance today," Chief
Executive Larry Culp said at the outset of an analyst meeting
Friday focused on the company's growth in emerging markets.
"July and August played out to expectations. We are seeing
some, but I think very modest, impact from the headlines."
Danaher's businesses in emerging markets are growing faster
than in developed markets, and the United States is stronger
than Europe, Culp said.
The Washington-based company forecast China sales,
including exports from China, of $1.7 billion this year, India
sales of $250 million, and Latin America sales of $600
million.
Separately, Danaher said it had begun the process of
cutting about 1,000 jobs as a result of its takeover of Beckman
Coulter, a maker of medical diagnostics technology. That $5.8
billion deal was Danaher's biggest ever.
