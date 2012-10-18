版本:
Danaher posts higher third-quarter profit

NEW YORK Oct 18 Industrial and healthcare conglomerate Danaher Corp reported a higher quarterly profit on Thursday, but cut its forecast for the year and said it would spend more to restructure its operations.

Third-quarter net earnings rose 5 percent to $548.7 million, or 77 cents per share, from $523.4 million, or 73 cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales dipped to $4.42 billion from $4.45 billion.

