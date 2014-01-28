Danaher fourth-quarter profit beats estimates

Jan 28 Healthcare conglomerate Danaher Corp
reported a better-than-expected 25 percent rise in
quarterly profit, driven by a 6 percent rise in sales.
Net income rose to $789.3 million, or $1.11 per share in the
quarter ended Dec. 31, from $630.4 million, or 89 cents per
share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, Danaher earned 96 cents per share.
Revenue rose 6 percent to $5.27 billion at the company which
sells tools for communications networks, water treatment
instruments and components for industrial systems.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 95 cents per
share on revenue of $5.2 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
The company said it expects first-quarter earnings of 76
cents to 80 cents.