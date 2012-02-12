Dana Holding well positioned, shares low-Barron's

Feb 12 Shares of Dana Holding Corp , which supplies axles and drive shafts to automakers, are cheap compared with the company's earnings power and growth prospects, Barron's financial newspaper reported over the weekend.

The Toledo, Ohio-based company is riding a resurgence of auto sales in North America and expanding in emerging markets after finally getting its management team in order following its bankruptcy four years ago, Barron's said in its Feb. 13 edition.

Dana is expected to report on Feb. 21 that annual revenue rose 25 percent and earnings more than doubled. The company's profit growth outlook is among the industry's best, according to Barron's.

Yet Dana stock trades at only 7.5 times projected 2012 earnings per share of $2.05. The company has a strong balance sheet now, with as much cash as long-term debt.

Dana is rolling out new, fuel-efficient products after having continued to spend on research and development during its darkest days, Barron's said.