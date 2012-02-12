Dana Holding well positioned, shares low-Barron's

METALS-London copper prices drift lower on U.S. rate hike view
* Coming Up: Germany Detailed GDP Q4 at 0700 GMT (Adds comment, detail, updates prices)
Feb 12 Shares of Dana Holding Corp , which supplies axles and drive shafts to automakers, are cheap compared with the company's earnings power and growth prospects, Barron's financial newspaper reported over the weekend.
The Toledo, Ohio-based company is riding a resurgence of auto sales in North America and expanding in emerging markets after finally getting its management team in order following its bankruptcy four years ago, Barron's said in its Feb. 13 edition.
Dana is expected to report on Feb. 21 that annual revenue rose 25 percent and earnings more than doubled. The company's profit growth outlook is among the industry's best, according to Barron's.
Yet Dana stock trades at only 7.5 times projected 2012 earnings per share of $2.05. The company has a strong balance sheet now, with as much cash as long-term debt.
Dana is rolling out new, fuel-efficient products after having continued to spend on research and development during its darkest days, Barron's said.
* Coming Up: Germany Detailed GDP Q4 at 0700 GMT (Adds comment, detail, updates prices)
(India Morning Newsletter will not be published on Friday, February 24, as markets are closed for Mahashivratri.) To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_02232017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: RBI Executive Director Sudarshan Sen, SEBI member G. Mahalingam and
HONG KONG, Feb 21 China's 2015 market crash sparked a surge in Asian trading for futures exchange giant CME Group as Chinese funds hedged their risk offshore and growth prospects remain strong, the bourse's head of Asia said on Tuesday.