UPDATE 2-Dana Holding sees strong 2012 profit, shares rise

Jan 10 U.S. auto parts supplier Dana Holding Corp slightly raised its 2011 sales outlook and forecast a strong full-year profit for the current year.
Shares of the company were trading up 8 percent at $14.14 in morning trade on Tuesday after touching a high of $14.58 in early trading.
Dana, a supplier of axles, drive shafts and transmissions, expects 2011 sales to grow 25 percent to $7.6 billion, up from its prior growth view of 24 percent. It expects adjusted earnings of $1.60 a share for the year.
Analysts were looking for earnings of $1.65 a share, on revenue of $7.61 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"These targets are aggressive but achievable, and backed by aggressive but disciplined operating plans," Chief Executive Roger Wood said in a statement.
On Nov. 30 last, Dana -- which competes with American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc, Magna International Inc and Meritor Inc -- cut its full-year sales outlook citing the floods in Thailand.
For 2012, Maumee, Ohio-based Dana forecast a profit of $1.95-$2.05 per share, while analysts were expecting earnings of $1.89 a share.
It forecast sales growth of at least 5 percent for 2012.
Dana will present at the Deutsche Bank Auto conference later in the day.
