CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Dana Holding posts 1st-qtr profit, shares up

April 25 Auto parts supplier Dana Holding Corp posted a quarterly profit as demand for commercial and off-highway vehicles boosted sales, sending its shares up 4 percent before the bell.

Commercial vehicle companies such as Navistar International Corp and Paccar Inc - some of Dana's largest customers - have enjoyed a rebound in U.S. truck demand after a financial meltdown prior to 2011 severely hurt production.

The increase in first-quarter sales was driven primarily by a rise in vehicle production, the company said in a statement.

Sales in its commercial vehicle segment - which makes axles, driveshafts and tire management systems - jumped 16 percent to $551 million, while revenue from the off-highway vehicle segment rose 12 percent.

Dana Holding posted a net income available to common stockholders of $62 million, or 33 cents per share, compared with a loss of $38 million, or 26 cents per share, a year ago.

January-March revenue rose 10 percent to $1.98 billion.

The Maumee, Ohio-based company's shares were up 4 percent at $14.50 in premarket trade. They closed at $13.90 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.