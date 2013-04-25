版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 25日 星期四 19:27 BJT

Dana Holding profit drops 45 percent on lower sales

April 25 Auto parts supplier Dana Holding Corp's quarterly profit fell 45 percent due to lower North American sales of parts used in commercial vehicles and a slump in its off-highway business in Europe and Asia.

The net income available to common stockholders plunged to $34 million, or 19 cents per share, from $62 million, or 33 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 15 percent to $1.68 billion.

Dana supplies axles, drive shafts, ceiling and thermal components for light, commercial and off-highway vehicles.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐