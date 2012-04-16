版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 16日 星期一

Dangdang CFO resigns

April 16 E-Commerce China Dangdang Inc, China's biggest online book retailer, said its chief financial officer of two years, Conor Yang, resigned for personal reasons.

Yang will remain with Dangdang for three months while it looks for a new CFO, the company, sometimes referred to as China's Amazon.com Inc, said in a statement.

