Maersk, Danske and Nordea to sell stakes in Danish Ship Finance

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
COPENHAGEN, Sept 28 A.P. Moller-Maersk , Danske Bank and Nordea Bank will sell their shareholdings in shipping lender Danish Ship Finance worth 4.25 billion Danish crowns ($638.05 million) to a consortium of Danish investment funds, the company said Wednesday.
The company, which distributes loans to shipping companies based on vessel mortgages, will be taken over by Danish pension funds PFA, PKA as well as Nordic equity fund Axcel.
The deal values the company at 4.72 billion crowns, the company said.
The divestment comes less than a week after shipping giant A.P. Moller-Maersk said it would split into two units and focus on its container shipping business.
Based on a decision reached in June 2015, the Danish Ship Finance's board said it had decided to change ownership in a bid to increase liquidity in company shares.
($1 = 6.6609 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard and Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; editing by Jason Neely)
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.