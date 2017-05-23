Danone expands Fan Milk production capacity in Ghana

PARIS May 23 Danone and its
Dubai-based private equity partner Abraj will together invest
$25 million to expand production capacity at the Fan Milk dairy
business in Ghana, the French food group said on Tuesday.
Attracted by the spending power of a growing middle class,
Africa has in recent years become a major area of expansion for
Danone and other global consumer product companies such as
Unilever, Nestle, Pernod Ricard and
Diageo.
Paris-based Danone has spent over 1 billion euros ($1.12
billion) since 2013 to expand in Africa through acquisitions in
countries including Kenya, Morocco and Ivory Coast.
Africa accounts for over 5 percent of Danone's revenue.
Sales from West Africa are growing near an annual 20 percent and
the target is to continue that until 2020.
The investment will add three production lines to the
Akosombo plant in Accra, Ghana to meet growing demand in West
Africa for dairy products, Danone said.
From June, the plant will launch FanMaxx, a new vitamin and
calcium-enriched creamy yoghurt drink with a four-month shelf
life.
In 2013 Danone bought a 49 percent stake in Fan Milk, which
operates in Ivory Coast, Ghana, Burkina Faso, Togo, Benin and
Nigeria, while Abraj acquired a 51 percent stake. Danone became
a majority shareholder in 2016.
($1 = 0.8915 euros)
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, editing by Ed Osmond)