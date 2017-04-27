Danone shareholders grant WhiteWave boss a board seat

PARIS, April 27 Danone shareholders on
Thursday voted to grant a board seat to Gregg Engles, the
chairman and CEO of U.S. organic food producer WhiteWave Foods
Co, which the French food group recently bought.
His appointment was approved by over 96 percent of votes
cast at Danone's annual shareholder meeting.
Danone's Chief Executive Emmanuel Faber told shareholders
that with WhiteWave's acquisition, North America would become
the group's top market, accounting for around 25 percent of its
sales against 13 percent before.
Last week Danone, the world's largest yoghurt maker, raised
its forecast for earnings per share (EPS) growth in 2017, having
closed its $12.5 billion acquisition of WhiteWave on April 12.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, Editing by Sarah White)