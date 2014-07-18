UPDATE 1-Danone raises Africa profile with Brookside dairy deal

* Danone buys 40 pct stake in Kenya's Brookside

By Dominique Vidalon

PARIS, July 18 French food group Danone said on Friday it was buying a 40 percent stake in Brookside, East Africa's top dairy producer, as part of plans to expand in new markets amid weak growth in Europe and a slowing economy in China.

The deal, whose financial terms were not disclosed, was sealed with the controlling Kenyatta family, and will boost Danone's earnings, Emmanuel Marchant, vice-president for corporate development, told Reuters by phone.

Africa has in recent years become a major area of expansion for Danone and other global consumer companies such as Unilever , Nestle, Pernod Ricard and Diageo , attracted by the spending power of the growing middle class.

"Africa is an important new frontier for Danone for years to come...We can grow organically but also through acquisitions... We continue to look for nice opportunities," Marchant said.

The deal with Brookside, which had 2013 sales of around 130 million euros ($176 million) and has a share of about 40 percent of the Kenyan dairy market, gives Danone access to the largest milk collection network in East Africa with over 140,000 farmers and a distribution network of more than 200,000 outlets.

Founded in 1993 in Kenya, Brookside, which also exports to Uganda and Tanzania, has a portfolio spanning from fresh to powdered milk, yoghurt and butter.

Over the past two years, Danone, which generates 60 percent of its turnover in emerging countries, has invested more than a billion euros in Africa.

Last year the owner of yoghurt brands such as Activia and Actimel bought a 49 percent stake in Fan Milk International, a frozen dairy products and juices maker in west Africa, with sales of 120 million euros. Danone also paid 550 million euros to take control of Morocco's top dairy firm, Centrale Laitiere.

Dubai equity firm Abraaj Group, which is Danone's partner in the Fan Milk venture and is also a longtime investor in Brookside, keeps its 10 percent stake in Brookside, while the Kenyatta family, which before the deal owned a 90 percent stake, will retain the rest of the capital.

Africa has become a battleground for consumer companies hoping to offset weakness in Europe and more recently slowing growth in emerging markets of Asia.

Danone makes 60 percent of its global revenue in dairy, a sector hit by a spike in milk prices and weak consumer spending in austerity-hit Europe, where the group last month announced plans to shut three plants in Italy Germany and Hungary.

Danone is also currently trying to rebuild its positions in the high-margin baby food division in China after an infant formula product recall in Asia last year hit sales.

