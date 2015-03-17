UPDATE 1-Danone doesn't need transformational deal - CEO

(Adds confirmation of targets, share price)
PARIS, March 17 French food group Danone
does not need to make a large acquisition to pursue
its development, its chief executive said on Tuesday.
"Danone does not need to make any transformation deal to be
operational," Emmanuel Faber told the CAGE investor conference
in London in comments broadcast online.
In December, Danone said it would keep its Medical Nutrition
division, ending months of speculation that the world's largest
yoghurt maker was trying to sell its smallest business to raise
cash for acquisitions.
Danone could notably have used proceeds to help fund a
takeover of U.S. infant formula maker Mead Johnson Nutrition
Group, a deal that sources have said it wants to pursue.
Danone, the maker of Activia and Actimel yoghurt, also
reiterated on Tuesday that it expected underlying sales to rise
between 4 and 5 percent this year, with a slight increase in its
operating margin.
By 1004 GMT, Danone shares were down 0.11 percent at 62.59
euros, outperforming the CAC 40 Index of French blue-chips
, which was down 0.26 percent.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)