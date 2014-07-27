Danone in talks to sell medical nutrition unit to Hospira - FT

PARIS, July 27 French dairy group Danone
is in talks to sell its medical nutrition business to
U.S. group Hospira in a deal valuing the unit at about
$5 billion, the Financial Times reported on Sunday, citing
people familiar with the situation.
The business paper said on its website that no deal was
certain and that the talks were ongoing.
Contacted by Reuters, a spokesman for Danone in Paris
declined to comment. No one at Hospira immediately returned a
request for comment.
The deal would allow the U.S. buyer to move its tax base to
Europe, the FT said, a practice known as "inversion" criticised
by President Barack Obama.
Danone, the world's largest yoghurt maker posted a
worse-than-expected fall in first-half operating profit last
Friday after sluggish sales of baby food in Asia and dairy
products in Europe took their toll.
Danone's challenges have refocused analysts' attention on
its relatively small size compared to giants such as Swiss rival
Nestle. Analysts have cited Nestle and Pepsico
as the most likely potential buyers.
