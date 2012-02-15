REFILE-UPDATE 3-Danone trims growth target as European crisis bites

* Eyes 5-7 pct rise in 2012 like-for-like sales, stable margin

* Consumer spending to stay under pressure in W. Europe

* Eyes mid-single-digit rise in 2012 raw material prices

* 2011 sales 19.32 bln euros, up 7.8 pct like-for-like

* Danone open to acquisitions but not on Numico scale - CEO

By Dominique Vidalon

PARIS, Feb 15 French food group Danone has trimmed its sales growth and margin targets for 2012, saying tough west European markets would offset strong growth in emerging markets, which now account for more than half of sales.

The world's largest yoghurt maker, with brands including Actimel and Activia, also said it had the financial capacity to make acquisitions, but not on the scale of its 2007 takeover of babyfood group Numico for 12.3 billion euros ($16.2 billion).

The Paris-based company now expects like-for-like sales to rise 5-7 percent in 2012, down from underlying sales growth of 7.8 percent in 2011, towards the top of its 6 to 8 percent target range.

It also said it expects a flat operating margin this year after a 0.2 percentage point rise to 14.7 percent in 2011, in line with its aim for a small increase.

"The 2012 environment will be the same as that of the second half of 2011. It's not very optimistic but it's not very pessimistic," Chairman and Chief Executive Franck Riboud told analysts.

Danone is the most exposed among big food groups to the euro zone debt crisis with around 40 percent of sales in the region.

"For 2012, the group expects no significant improvement or decline in the macro-economic environment from the second half 2011," Danone said in a statement, predicting raw material prices would rise by a mid-single-digit percentage in 2012.

Earlier this month rival Anglo-Dutch group Unilever warned that 2012 would be a difficult year as emerging market growth slows and Europe and North America stay flat at best.

Swiss food giant Nestle reports results on Feb. 16.

OPEN TO DEALS BUT NOT ON NUMICO'S SCALE

Riboud declined to comment on Wednesday when asked about whether Danone, which wants to bolster its position in baby food and in emerging markets, could buy Pfizer's $10 billion Wyeth infant nutrition business.

He said Danone was "always interested in assets that could complement its existing portfolio," but did not have the firepower to make acquisitions on the scale of the $16 billion Numico deal.

Bankers close to the situation have said Danone and Nestle are the clear frontrunners in the auction for Wyeth infant nutrition business.

Danone generated free cash flow of 1.874 billion euros in 2011, ending the year with net debt of 6.633 billion euros.

Danone, whose global brands also include Bledina baby food and Evian and Volvic waters, posted a 9.2 percent rise in 2011 operating profit to 2.84 billion euros ($3.73 billion).

Underlying sales growth in the fourth quarter was up 7.8 percent, in line with the rest of the year and largely driven by strong demand from the waters, baby nutrition and medical nutrition markets, particularly in Asia.

Danone said it would continue to use productivity gains and pricing to counter rising raw material costs but would also invest strongly to support its brands.

Danone's shares were up 1.9 percent at 49.91 euros by the close at 1630 GMT, outperforming a 0.7 percent rise in the Stoxx Europe 600 food and beverage sector index.

In the dairy market - now Danone's slowest-growing division - difficulties in Russia and the loss of U.S market share were largely responsible for a sales slowdown in the third quarter that continued in the fourth.

Overall, the dairy division - which accounts for around 60 percent of group sales - saw like-for-like sales growth slow to 3 percent in the fourth quarter from 3.5 percent in the third quarter and 5.5 percent in the second.

In Russia, which accounts for 11 percent of Danone's sales and is now the group's joint top market with France, the company said it had focused on improving margins and building brands at its Unimilk business rather than growing volumes in 2011, the first year since acquiring the business.

For 2012 "Unimilk's priority will be growth," Terisse said.