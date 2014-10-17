Fresenius, buyout groups eye Danone Medical Nutrition unit - sources

BRIEF-Spirit Airlines sees Q2 available seat miles up 16.7 pct - SEC Filing
* Sees Q2 total revenue per ASM year-over-year % change up 4.5% to 5.5%
FRANKFURT Oct 17 German healthcare group Fresenius as well as buyout groups PAI and Permira are exploring an acquisition of the medical nutrition business of Danone after efforts of U.S. drugmaker Hospira to buy the unit failed, people familiar with the matter said.
The business, which sells products to feed people that are ill, may reap a valuation of 4 to 5 billion euros (6.38 billion US dollar), money that the French group could use for a potential acquisition of U.S. baby formula maker Mead Johnson Nutrition Group, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Danone, Fresenius, PAI and Permira declined to comment.
(1 US dollar = 0.7835 euro) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze. Addiontional reporting by Sophie Sassard. Editing by Jane Merriman)
WASHINGTON, April 28 U.S. regulators on Friday filed civil charges against two former executives at government contractor L3 Technologies over accounting violations that led the company to improperly recognize $17.9 million in revenue from a contract with the U.S. Army.
* Says expects to spud first well on newly-aquired Permian basin acreage 'shortly'