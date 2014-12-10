UPDATE 1-Danone's medical nutrition unit on board agenda Thursday-source

(Adds source on board meeting timing)
PARIS Dec 10 French food group Danone
will hold a board meeting on Thursday to discuss whether to keep
or sell its medical nutrition business, a person familiar with
the matter said.
Bloomberg earlier on Wednesday said that Danone's board
would consider whether to sell the business to a group led by
Germany's Fresnius or to Hospira for more than
3 billion euros ($3.73 billion).
"At tomorrow's meeting, the board could decide to sell or
keep the business," said the person.
While the Fresenius group is perceived to be the front
runner to enter exclusive talks, Danone is expected to push for
a higher offer, Bloomberg said, citing people familiar with the
matter.
Danone could not be immediately reached for comment while
Fresenius declined to comment.
Reuters reported in February that Danone was looking to sell
its medical nutrition business, worth an estimated 4 to 5
billion euros.
But Fresenius was said last month to be considering pulling
out of the bidding because of frustration with the slow progress
of the process.
A sale of its medical nutrition business would help Danone,
the world's leading yoghurt firm, focus on its main businesses
of baby food, dairy and bottled water.
Danone could also use the proceeds from a sale to help fund
a takeover of U.S. infant formula maker Mead Johnson Nutrition
Group, a potential deal which sources familiar with the
matter have said it wants to pursue.
Danone's shares closed unchanged at 55.84 euros on
Wednesday, giving it a market capitalisation of almost 36
billion euros ($44.77 billion).
($1 = 0.8036 euros)
