公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 30日 星期三

New Issue-Danone sells $850 mln notes

May 29 Danone SA on Tuesday sold $850
million of senior unsecured notes in the 144a private placement
market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 	
    JP Morgan and Citigroup were the active joint bookrunning
managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: DANONE S.A. 	
	
AMT $850 MLN    COUPON 3 PCT       MATURITY    06/15/2022	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.699   FIRST PAY   12/15/2012	
MOODY'S A3      YIELD 3.035 PCT    SETTLEMENT  06/06/2012	
S&P A-MINUS     SPREAD 130 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS

