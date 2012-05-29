New Issue-Danone sells $850 mln notes

May 29 Danone SA on Tuesday sold $850 million of senior unsecured notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. JP Morgan and Citigroup were the active joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: DANONE S.A. AMT $850 MLN COUPON 3 PCT MATURITY 06/15/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.699 FIRST PAY 12/15/2012 MOODY'S A3 YIELD 3.035 PCT SETTLEMENT 06/06/2012 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD 130 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS