Danone raises bid for Pfizer baby food unit-report

PARIS, April 20 French food group Danone
has raised its offer for Pfizer's infant
nutrition business to close to $11 billion in an attempt to
outbid rival Nestle, according to news website
WanSquare.
Danone managers, advised by Lazard, were in New York at the
end of this week to conclude the transaction as quickly as
possible, WanSquare said.
Nestle earlier this week was seen closing in on a deal to
buy the Pfizer unit for up to $10 billion, according to sources
familiar with the matter.
The Swiss group wants the deal in order to boost its
business in China and extend its lead in the world of infant
formula.
Danone, which is bidding along with Mead Johnson,
needs the business as otherwise analysts say it will face a
problem of how to expand.
The Pfizer unit being sold is a high-growth, $2.1 billion
turnover business with over 70 percent of sales in emerging
markets and a key position in China.
Danone declined to comment.