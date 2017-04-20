Danone raises 2017 EPS guidance after WhiteWave acquisition

PARIS, April 20 French food group Danone
on Thursday raised its guidance for recurring earnings
per share (EPS) growth for 2017, having now closed its $12.5
billion acquisition of U.S. organic food producer WhiteWave
foods Co.
Danone said it was targeting double-digit recurring EPS at
constant exchange rates for 2017.
In February, Danone said it was targeting earnings per share
growth of above 5 percent in 2017, excluding WhiteWave, having
achieved growth of 9.3 percent in 2016.
Danone announced in July 2016 plans to buy WhiteWave - maker
of Silk almond milk and Earthbound Farm Organic salad - in its
largest acquisition since 2007, a move it said would double the
size of its U.S. business. The deal closed April 12.
The world's largest yoghurt maker, with brands including
Actimel and Activia, also reported a 0.7 percent rise in
first-quarter underlying sales to 5.46 billion euros ($5.88
billion).
The quarterly performance was in line with the
company-compiled average of 18 analyst estimates of 0.6 percent
like-for-like growth in group sales.
($1 = 0.9296 euros)
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by GV De Clercq)