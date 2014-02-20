Danone eyes sales acceleration in 2014

UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Honda to supply engines to Sauber from 2018
* Japanese manufacturer behind others on performance (Adds detail)
PARIS Feb 20 French food group Danone said sales growth would accelerate this year as a recovery in European dairy gathers momentum and as it seeks to rebuild demand eroded by an Asian recall of high-margin infant formula products.
The world's largest yoghurt maker predicted that its 2014 operating margin would be stable within a range of 20 basis points lower to 20 basis points higher, having fallen 81 basis points to 13.19 percent in 2013, in line with a company-compiled consensus of analysts.
The maker of Activia and Actimel yoghurt, Evian water and Bledina baby food said underlying sales in 2013 grew 4.8 percent to 21.298 billion euros ($29.29 billion), above analysts estimates of 4.7 percent growth.
This was in line with Danone's 4.5-5 percent forecast range given in October and topped the 4.6 percent achieved by Swiss rival Nestle.
For this year, Danone set a goal of underlying sales growth of 4.5 percent to 5.5 percent. ($1 = 0.7271 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)
* Japanese manufacturer behind others on performance (Adds detail)
SOCHI, Russia, April 30 Honda will supply the Sauber Formula One team with engines from the 2018 season, both sides announced on Sunday at the Russian Grand Prix.
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------