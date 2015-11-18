CORRECTED-Danone unveils new targets at investor seminar

(Corrects to make clear sales goal is by 2020)
PARIS Nov 18 French food group Danone
expects organic sales growth to exceed 5 percent by 2020 and an
increase of at least 200 basis points in the operating margin of
its dairy division between 2015 and 2020, according to slides on
Danone's website.
The world's largest yoghurt group is holding a three-day
seminar in Evian, France, to detail its long-term strategy.
The slides also showed that Danone is sticking with its 2015
targets for like-for-like sales growth of 4-5 percent and a
slight rise in operating margin from last year's 12.59 percent.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; editing by Jason Neely and
Adrian Croft)