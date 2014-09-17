CORRECTED-JD.com, Macquarie lead $50 mln investment in China food delivery firm

Unilever, Man Group strength boosts European stocks
LONDON, April 20 European shares inched up on Thursday as strong results from Unilever lifted bluechip consumers staple stocks and helped offset weakness in the energy sector.
(Corrects Daojia user number in second paragraph)
SHANGHAI, Sept 17 Chinese e-commerce business JD.com Inc and Macquarie Capital have led a $50 million round of investment into online food delivery operator Daojia, as China's e-commerce firms increasingly look to extend their reach offline.
Daojia, formally called Beijing Shishang Renjia Networks Technology Co Ltd, has close to a million registered users in eight cities around China and partners with around 3,000 restaurants, it said in a statement sent to Reuters on Wednesday.
China's technology firms such as IPO-bound Alibaba Group Holding Ltd IPO-BABA.N, Tencent Holdings Ltd and JD.com have been looking to tap into the online-to-offline, or "O2O", market to widen their reach with the country's consumers.
"We believe that O2O has excellent potential to become the future of e-commerce," JD.com's vice president of corporate development Bin Chang said in the statement, adding that the restaurant delivery services sector was growing fast.
China's fast food market is estimated to grow around 6 percent a year to hit 960.4 billion yuan ($156 billion) by 2018, according to market research firm Euromonitor.
Daojia's founder and CEO Hao Sun said the firm would use the investment, the latest in a series of fund-raising drives, to boost its technology systems and to expand its reach to 20 to 30 cities around China by 2015. (1 US dollar = 6.1430 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Ryan Woo)
PARIS, April 20 Any bid to undo regulation developed in recent years in the financial sector would increase the risk of another crisis, the Bank of France governor said on Thursday, adding that the U.S. government's attitude on this would be key.
(Adds detail, updates prices) By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, April 20 London copper rose on Thursday but was still not far from its lowest for the year after China's refined production surged in March, underlining ample stocks in the world's biggest metals consumer. China's refined copper output rose 8.5 percent in March from a year ago to its highest since at least December 2015. "The emergence of opportunistic buying should see the recent selloff in metal markets co