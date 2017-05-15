Yum China to buy majority stake in delivery services firm Daojia

May 15 Yum China Holdings Inc said it
would buy a controlling stake in food delivery services firm
Daojia to expand delivery services for its KFC and Pizza Hut
chains in the country.
Terms of the deal to buy the majority stake in the holding
company of DAOJIA.com.cn (unrelated to another online site 58
Daojia) were not disclosed.
Daojia, which also operates food delivery service Sherpa's,
focuses on higher-end orders in large cities in China, including
Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen.
"Digital and delivery are long-term strategic drivers of our
business, and I am pleased to build on our technological
know-how and capabilities in this high growth area," Yum China
Chief Executive Micky Pant said in a statement.
Reuters reported in November, citing sources, Yum China was
in talks to buy Daojia for up to $200 million as the biggest
operator of fast food on the mainland seeks to boost sales from
customers dining at home.
Delivery represented about 12 percent of Yum China's sales
in the first quarter, the company said.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun
Koyyur)