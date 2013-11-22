BRIEF-Daqo New Energy board approves plan to expand polysilicon capacity in Xinjiang

BRIEF-Bright Horizons family solutions announces allocation of term loan facility
Nov 22 Daqo New Energy Corp : * Board approved plan to expand polysilicon capacity in xinjiang to 12,000
metric ton per annum * Says annual capacity for xinjiang facilities is 5,000 mt, which will be
raised to 6,150 mt by the end of 2013 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Identified source of process release that occurred April 11 at our midwest plant and has made necessary repairs
* Expects EBITDA for quarter to be approximately $17 million, which is lower than its original guidance