2013年 11月 22日

BRIEF-Daqo New Energy board approves plan to expand polysilicon capacity in Xinjiang

Nov 22 Daqo New Energy Corp : * Board approved plan to expand polysilicon capacity in xinjiang to 12,000

metric ton per annum * Says annual capacity for xinjiang facilities is 5,000 mt, which will be

raised to 6,150 mt by the end of 2013 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
