UPDATE 1-Dara pain drug gets FDA fast-track designation

Aug 18 - Dara BioSciences Inc said U.S. health
regulators have granted its experimental drug to treat
neuropathic pain in cancer patients a fast-track designation,
sending its shares up as much as 49 percent.
The drug, KRN5500, is being studied as a treatment for
cancer patients who suffer an unremitting pain from a number of
causes that include from their chemotherapy.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's fast-track status is
designed to expedite the review of drugs to treat serious
diseases and fill unmet medical needs.
Shares of Dara were trading up 30 percent at $2.96 on
Thursday morning. The stock touched a high of $3.39 earlier in
the session in heavy volume trade, making it the biggest
percentage gainer on Nasdaq.
