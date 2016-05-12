Activists call on Darden to limit antibiotics, boost worker pay

| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES May 12 Dozens of activist groups,
emboldened by recent policy shifts at major U.S. restaurants,
are demanding that Olive Garden owner Darden Restaurants Inc
change its food and labor practices.
Their sweeping agenda, part of a campaign called "Good Food
Now," includes calls for the nation's largest full-service
restaurant operator to strengthen its antibiotics policy and
boost pay for employees.
McDonald's USA last year committed to a timeline for
moving to chicken raised without antibiotics vital to fighting
human infections and to boosting average hourly pay for about
90,000 workers in its company-owned restaurants.
Darden has vowed to phase out meat from farm animals that
are fattened up with antibiotics that are important to human
medicine by the end of this year. All of its suppliers will use
human and animal antibiotics only to treat, prevent and control
animal illness under the supervision of a veterinarian.
McDonald's has gone further by promising to end the routine
use of medically important antibiotics for disease prevention in
chicken production, said Kari Hamerschlag, deputy director of
Friends of the Earth's food and technology program.
That is key to preventing the spread of antibiotic-resistant
bacteria, or superbugs, she said.
The bacteria are linked to an estimated 23,000 human deaths
and 2 million illnesses every year in the United States.
International alarm about the superbug threat is rising after
the discovery in China of a gene called mcr-1, which makes
bacteria resistant to all known antibiotics.
McDonald's already is influencing the way food is produced
in the United States and "it's important that Darden also exerts
that kind of pressure on the supply chain," Hamerschlag said.
Darden operates seven different brands - including LongHorn
Steakhouse, Yard House, Eddie V's and Seasons 52. Customers of
those chains have vastly different preferences, said Darden
spokesman Rich Jeffers.
Its upscale Seasons 52 restaurants already serve
no-antibiotics-ever poultry and further changes will come at "a
pace that's right for our business," Jeffers said.
The activists also are calling for other sweeping changes.
"Olive Garden needs to meet consumer demand by sourcing more
ingredients from local farmers and paying all workers, including
those in its supply chain, fairly," said Elizabeth Jardim,
director of consumer advocacy at Green America.
"We're committed to doing business the right way, and
expect the same from our suppliers," said Jeffers, who added
that Darden's non-salary employees, on average, earn nearly $15
per hour.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Dan
Grebler)