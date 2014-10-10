版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 10日 星期五 21:43 BJT

Darden investors elect starboard's full slate of board nominees

Oct 10 Darden Restaurants Inc investors elect Starboard's full slate of 12 board nominees. Darden had nominated eight directors, including four incumbents. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles)
