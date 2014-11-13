Starboard-controlled Darden board scraps poison pill

Nov 13 Darden Restaurants Inc said it
would revise management pay, ditch its poison pill and make it
easier for shareholders to call special meetings as activist
investor Starboard Value LP puts its stamp on the owner of the
Olive Garden restaurant chain.
Starboard, which owns 8.8 percent of Darden, took control of
the company's board last month by winning 12 of the 13 seats and
put in place its own chief executive officer and chairman.
The latest changes were what Starboard had campaigned for in
its months-long battle with the underperforming company,
especially to block Darden from selling its struggling Red
Lobster chain.
Darden on Thursday said its poison pill would expire on Nov.
28 instead of May 25, removing a tactic the company had used to
keep Starboard and Barington Capital Group, another activist
investor, from blocking the sale of Red Lobster.
The company had also brushed off Starboard's demand to call
a special shareholder meeting to vote on the sale and ultimately
sold the chain to private equity firm Golden Gate Capital for
about $2.1 billion in May.
Darden, whose shares were flat in late morning trade on
Thursday, said a special meeting could now be called by
shareholders controlling 10 percent of voting shares.
The company, which also owns the Yard House, LongHorn
Steakhouse and Capital Grille chains, also said it would revise
the peer group against which it benchmarked management pay to
better match the company's size and profile.
The changes also included adopting a majority voting
standard to elect directors and being more transparent on
political contributions and lobbying efforts, Darden said.
The company said a few of the changes would be put up for
shareholder approval at its 2015 annual meeting.
Darden shares, which are hovering at two-year highs, were
trading flat at $56.34 at 11:20 a.m. ET.
