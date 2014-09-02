UPDATE 1-Darden board nominees cede more ground to activist investor Starboard

(Adds quarterly results)
By Lisa Baertlein
Sept 2 Olive Garden owner Darden Restaurants Inc
, in a concession to one of its largest shareholders,
Starboard Value LP, on Tuesday announced a revised slate of
director nominees that includes four new candidates, four
incumbents and four open spots for Starboard picks.
Analysts were divided on whether the move would satisfy
Starboard, an activist investor which for months has lobbied for
major change at the underperforming company, and prevent it from
seizing control of the entire 12-member board.
Orlando-based Darden earlier this summer nominated nine
incumbent directors and left three spots open for Starboard
candidates.
Charles Ledsinger Jr., Darden's non-executive chairman, said
in a statement that the revised slate provides investors with
both fresh perspectives and continuity.
"Starboard is seeking effective control of the company,
representation which is disproportionate to Starboard's
approximate 8.8 (percent) stake in Darden," said Ledsinger, who
is not seeking re-election.
"This slate avoids many of the risks and destabilization
that would result from full board turnover and giving control to
a single shareholder's nominees," Ledsinger said.
KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Christopher O'Cull said the
move "will appease existing shareholders."
That view was not universal.
"We continue to believe the activists are likely to gain a
majority of board seats, which if it happens, should be a
meaningful catalyst for change," Janney Capital Markets analyst
Mark Kalinowski said in a note to client.
Darden shares rose 0.9 percent to $47.73 in afternoon
trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
Earlier on Tuesday, Darden released preliminary
first-quarter earnings that topped internal expectations due to
cost-cutting. Olive Garden accounts for roughly two-thirds of
Darden's profit and same-store sales for that chain were down
more than analysts expected.
Darden in July announced that Clarence Otis would step down
as chief executive officer and chairman, amid pressure from
Starboard and fellow activist investor Barington Capital Group
LP.
Starboard last week reiterated its call for a full
replacement of Darden's board and criticized the company for
"unnecessarily delaying" its annual shareholder meeting to Oct.
10 from Sept. 30.
Starboard, Barington and other investors were particularly
frustrated by Darden's rebuff of a recent shareholder vote
calling for a special meeting to debate the merits of Darden's
then-pending $2.1 billion sale of Red Lobster.
Starboard's nominees include Starboard CEO Jeffrey Smith and
Brad Blum, who is credited with reviving Darden's flagship Olive
Garden chain during his stint as president of that brand from
1994 to 2002. Representatives from Starboard were not
immediately available for comment.
