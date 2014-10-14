Darden Restaurants names Gene Lee interim CEO

Oct 14 Darden Restaurants Inc said Chief Operating Officer Gene Lee would take over as its interim chief executive, replacing Clarence Otis.

The company said in July Otis would resign.

The company said on Tuesday its new board of directors has also appointed activist-investor Starboard Value LP's Jeffrey Smith as independent non-executive chairman.

Starboard last week won its standoff with Darden, convincing shareholders to replace the entire board of the Olive Garden parent. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)