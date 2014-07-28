Darden CEO Clarence Otis to step down

July 28 Darden Restaurants Inc said
Clarence Otis would step down as chairman and chief executive,
buckling under pressure from activist investors Barington
Capital Group LP and Starboard Value LP.
Darden, whose shares rose 4.6 percent after the bell, also
said it would separate the two roles.
Otis, who has been at the helm for a decade, will remain as
CEO until a successor is appointed or until year-end.
Darden said it appointed independent lead director, Charles
Ledsinger Jr as independent non-executive chairman, effective
immediately.
(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bangalore)