BRIEF-Eagle Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.75
* Eagle Bancorp, Inc. announces record earnings representing a 16% increase for the full year 2016 and a 15% increase in net income for the fourth quarter 2016
April 5 Darden Restaurants Inc, owner of the Olive Garden chain, said Chairman Jeffrey Smith, head of activist investor Starboard Value LP, has resigned from the company's board.
Smith was named Darden's chairman in 2014 after the investment firm ousted the company's entire board.
Separately, Darden said sales rose 6.7 percent to $1.85 billion in the third quarter ended Feb. 28, beating the average analyst estimate of $1.84 billion. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Eagle Bancorp, Inc. announces record earnings representing a 16% increase for the full year 2016 and a 15% increase in net income for the fourth quarter 2016
Jan 18 Streaming video pioneer Netflix Inc added over a third more subscribers than expected in the last quarter of 2016, a sign of success for its ambitious global expansion that sent its shares up 7 percent in extended trading.
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Order books on Argentina's two-part US dollar bond have already swelled to US$14bn ahead of expected pricing on Thursday.