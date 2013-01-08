Darden's Olive Garden names new president amid sales slump

LOS ANGELES Jan 8 Darden Restaurants Inc
said the president of its Olive Garden chain will be
leaving the company later this month and the head of its
LongHorn Steakhouse restaurants will take the helm at the
Italian-themed eatery, which has struggled with slumping sales.
Orlando-based Darden on Tuesday said Olive Garden President
John Caron will depart on Jan. 14, and be replaced by Dave
George, who has been president of LongHorn Steakhouse since
2003.
Valerie Insignares, currently Darden's chief restaurant
operations officer, will take over as president of LongHorn
Steakhouse.
The moves come as Darden revamps its promotions to counter a
recent slowdown at its big three brands - Olive Garden, Red
Lobster and LongHorn Steakhouse. Olive Garden alone generates
almost half of the company's overall revenue.