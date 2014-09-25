Glass Lewis recommends shareholder vote for Starboard board slate

Sept 25 Shareholder advisory firm Glass Lewis has recommended that Darden Restaurants Inc shareholders vote for the board slate proposed by activist investor Starboard Value LP, which seeks to replace all 12 of the company's directors.

Darden, best known for its Italian-themed Olive Garden chain, in a statement on Thursday reiterated its view that a complete turnover of the board is risky and would hand too much control of the company to Starboard.

Starboard, one of Darden's largest investors with an 8.8 percent stake, two weeks ago unveiled a proposal that included plans to sell Darden's real estate, franchise its restaurants, spin off The Capital Grille, Yard House and other chains and fix its flagship Olive Garden chain.

Shares in Darden were down 0.7 percent to $51.37 in midday trading on Thursday. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by James Dalgleish)