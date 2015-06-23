UPDATE 2-Olive Garden owner Darden to spin off some restaurants into REIT

* To move 430 restaurants to REIT
* Lists another 75 properties for sale-lease backs
* Shares hit record high of $73.40
(Adds details from conference call, updates shares)
June 23 Darden Restaurants Inc said it
plans to separate some of its restaurants into a publicly traded
real estate investment trust as part of changes engineered by
activist investor Starboard Value LP.
Shares of Darden, which also reported better-than-expected
quarterly profit and revenue, rose almost 6 percent to a record
high of $73.40 on Tuesday.
Starboard, while agitating for change at the restaurant
operator last year, had called for transferring some of Darden's
restaurants into a REIT. The investor's efforts eventually
resulted in a revamp of the company's board and management.
Darden said on Tuesday said it would transfer about 430
restaurants, mostly Olive Garden properties, to the REIT this
year and lease back most of the properties.
Darden also listed 75 properties for individual sale-lease
backs, with most of these deals expected to close by the end of
August.
The company, which has more than 1,500 restaurants, said it
would use the proceeds from the transactions to pay down about
$1 billion of debt.
After completing the conversion, the REIT will distribute
profit for the year ending Dec. 31 as dividend, with about 20
percent in cash and the rest in shares of the REIT, Darden said.
Darden's announcement follows retailer Sears Holdings Corp's
decision in April to raise more than $2.5 billion by
forming a REIT with 254 of its stores.
Department store operator Macy's Inc is also being
pushed by several hedge funds to consider options for its real
estate, including selling and leasing back some major sites.
The company did not say how much it plans to raise from the
REIT and leaseback transactions.
Darden is also looking to sell and lease back its
headquarters in Orlando, Florida.
Traffic at Olive Garden rose in March, the first increase
since October, but fell again in April and May. Sales, however,
rose 14 percent in the fourth quarter ended May 31, partly
helped by higher pricing.
The company also forecast a better-than-expected full-year
adjusted profit, and said it expected same-restaurant sales to
grow 2-2.5 percent.
JP Morgan and Moelis & Co advised Darden on financial
matters for the transaction, while Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher
& Flom LLP was legal advisers.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan and Ramkumar Iyer in
Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)