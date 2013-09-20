Darden Restaurants reports lower profit; COO to retire

Sept 20 Darden Restaurants Inc reported a lower quarterly profit and higher sales on Friday and said President and Chief Operating Officer Drew Madsen would retire at the end of this quarter.

The company said net income fell to $70.2 million, or 53 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Aug. 25 from $110.8 million, or 85 cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales rose 6 percent to $2.16 billion from $2.03 billion.