Olive Garden parent Darden estimates profit below analysts' expectations

March 3 Olive Garden owner Darden Restaurants Inc estimated third-quarter profit below analysts' expectations, blaming severe winter weather for lower sales.

Darden said it expected a profit of 82 cents per share from continuing operations for the quarter ended Feb. 23, below the average analyst estimate of 93 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
