Olive Garden parent Darden estimates profit below analysts' expectations

* Westbury Bancorp - on april 20 board accepted resignation of Raymond Lipman from his position as director and as chairman of board - sec filing
March 3 Olive Garden owner Darden Restaurants Inc estimated third-quarter profit below analysts' expectations, blaming severe winter weather for lower sales.
Darden said it expected a profit of 82 cents per share from continuing operations for the quarter ended Feb. 23, below the average analyst estimate of 93 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
BUENOS AIRES, April 21 Barrick Gold Corp and its new Chinese partner presented a $500 million plan on Friday to make safety and environmental improvements to the Veladero gold mine in Argentina after a third cyanide spill in 18 months, a company executive said.
NEW YORK, April 21 United Continental Holdings Inc said on Friday Chief Executive Oscar Munoz will not become chairman in 2018, under an amendment to his employment agreement approved after an uproar over the treatment of a passenger.