UPDATE 2-Darden sticks to plan to spin off or sell Red Lobster

March 3 Darden Restaurants Inc said it
would proceed with its plan to spin off or sell its Red Lobster
chain, rebuffing two activist investment firms that had urged
the company to take other actions to boost results, including
selling real estate.
The largest U.S. operator of full-service restaurants also
estimated a third-quarter profit that fell far short of market
expectations, blaming severe winter weather for lower sales.
The company's shares were down 3.8 percent in premarket
trading on Monday.
Darden's earnings have been suffering as consumers cut
spending and competition increases from brands such as Panera
Bread Co and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.
Darden, which also owns the Olive Garden chain, has come
under pressure from Starboard Value LP and Barington Capital
Group to rethink its plans for Red Lobster.
Starboard, which owns 5.5 percent of Darden, said last week
that Darden's plan to spin off Red Lobster should be delayed and
put to a shareholder vote. Barington, which has a stake of about
2 percent, agreed.
Barington wants Darden to split into two companies - one
holding its more-mature Olive Garden and Red Lobster brands and
the other its higher-growth chains including LongHorn
Steakhouse, The Capital Grille, Yard House and Bahama Breeze.
Barington has also urged Darden to consider creating a
publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) to unlock
the value of its property holdings. The hedge fund estimates
that Darden's real estate could be worth $4 billion.
Darden said on Monday that its board explored the tax-free
spinoff of a REIT and other strategic and financial alternatives
with its advisers and determined that the plans announced in
December were the best way forward.
The company said it remained on track to execute its plan to
separate the Red Lobster business through either a tax-free
spinoff to Darden shareholders or a sale.
Darden said the sale process was well underway.
The company also said it expected to earn 82 cents per share
from continuing operations for the quarter ended Feb. 23.
Analysts on average had expected 93 cents per share, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Lower sales and higher direct costs associated with severe
winter weather had reduced earnings by about 7 cents per share
in the third quarter, Darden said.
The Orlando-based company estimated that U.S.
same-restaurant sales fell 5.4 percent at Olive Garden and 8.8
percent at Red Lobster.
Darden is due to report third-quarter earnings on March 21.
The company's shares closed at $51.06 on the New York Stock
Exchange on Friday.