Darden posts loss as Olive Garden same-restaurant sales fall again

US STOCKS-Wall St flat as Trump's tax plan eyed
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.06 pct, Nasdaq 0.09 pct (Updates to open)
Sept 12 Darden Restaurants Inc reported a quarterly loss after same-restaurant sales fell again at its Olive Garden chain, which contributes about two-thirds to profit.
Darden reported a net loss of $19.3 million, or 14 cents per share, from continuing operations for the first quarter ended Aug. 24 compared with a profit of $42.2 million, or 32 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 4 percent to $1.59 billion.
Same-restaurant sales at its Olive Garden chain fell 1.3 percent, but rose 2.8 percent at its LongHorn Steakhouse restaurants. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bangalore and Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.06 pct, Nasdaq 0.09 pct (Updates to open)
SAO PAULO, April 26 Banco Santander Brasil SA's profit will likely rise further in coming quarters as Brazil's No. 4 listed bank sells more financial services, cuts loan-loss provisions, and crowds out rivals in key markets despite a slow economic recovery.
* Attention turns local, after lift from French election * PZU upgrade, Lotos earnings reverse fall of Warsaw stock index * Prospect of low interest rates, margins weigh on OTP Bank shares (Adds renewed rise of Polish stocks) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, April 26 Polish equities climbed to their highest since mid-2015 on Wednesday as attention turned to local news in Central European markets and away from the risks related to France's elections. Stocks and curre