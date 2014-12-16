Darden sales rise on growing demand at Olive Garden

Dec 16 Darden Restaurants Inc reported a
4.9 percent rise in quarterly sales as demand rose at its
flagship Olive Garden chain.
Darden reported a loss of $32.8 million, or 26 cents per
share, for its second quarter ended Nov. 23, compared with a
profit of $19.8 million, or 15 cents per share, a year earlier.
Sales rose to $1.56 billion from $1.49 billion.
In October, activist shareholder Starboard Value LP won its
standoff with Darden, convincing shareholders to replace the
entire board of the Olive Garden parent - a rare victory for
dissident investors.
(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru and Lisa
Baertlein in Los Angeles)