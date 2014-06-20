UPDATE 1-Darden profit slides as costs soar, Olive Garden drags

(Adds details, share price)
June 20 Darden Restaurants Inc reported
a much-lower-than-expected quarterly profit as costs soared and
sales at its flagship Olive Garden restaurant chain fell.
Legal and other costs related to the company's plan to
separate its Red Lobster chain also hurt the company's profit.
Darden is selling its struggling Red Lobster seafood
restaurants in a $2.1 billion deal that is being challenged by
two major shareholders who want the company to take other steps
to improve profitability.
The company's shares fell as much as 5 percent in premarket
trading on Friday.
Net income fell to $86.5 million, or 65 cents per share in
the fourth quarter ended May 25 from $133.2 million, or $1.01
per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 94 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Total costs increased 7 percent to $1.62 billion. Food and
beverage cost rose 8.4 percent to $505.5 million.
Sales at Olive Garden restaurants fell about 3 percent to
$926 million, while Red Lobster's sales dropped about 6 percent
to $664 million.
Net sales rose 3.6 percent to $1.65 billion. Including
discontinued operations, sales rose less than 1 percent to $2.32
billion. Analysts expected sales of $2.33 billion.
Darden's same-restaurant sales have been lagging those of
fast-casual rivals such as the less-expensive Chipotle Mexican
Grill.
Darden is the largest operator of full-service restaurants
in the United States. Its other chains include LongHorn
Steakhouse, Seasons 52 and Capital Grille.
Orlando-based Darden's shares were down 4 percent at $47.61
in premarket trading.
