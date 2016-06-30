Olive Garden owner Darden's sales miss estimates

BRIEF-Strad Energy Services announces $10 mln bought deal financing
* Strad Energy Services Ltd. Announces $10.0 million bought deal financing to fund growth
June 30 Darden Restaurants Inc reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales as fewer customers visited its Olive Garden restaurants.
Same-restaurant sales rose 1.7 percent for the fourth quarter ended May 29.
Net income rose to $139.6 million, or $1.09 per share, from $105.3 million, or 82 cents per share, a year earlier.
Total sales fell to $1.79 billion from $1.88 billion.
Analysts on average had expected $1.81 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Strad Energy Services Ltd. Announces $10.0 million bought deal financing to fund growth
* Data Communications Management Corp. announces $2.1 million investment in digital print and digital label production equipment together with initiatives to exit under-performing business lines
TORONTO, Jan 16 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, with financials down and several auto parts makers losing ground as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump upped pressure on carmakers to build locally.