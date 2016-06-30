UPDATE 1-Darden Restaurants sales disappoint as customer traffic slows

BRIEF-Strad Energy Services announces $10 mln bought deal financing
* Strad Energy Services Ltd. Announces $10.0 million bought deal financing to fund growth
June 30 Darden Restaurants Inc reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales as fewer customers visited its Olive Garden restaurants, its biggest business.
Sales at established Olive Garden restaurants, which contributed to more than 80 percent of total revenue, rose 1.6 percent, while analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix had expected a 2.4 percent rise.
Overall same-restaurant sales rose 1.7 percent, missing the average analyst estimate of 2.5 percent.
Darden, which also owns LongHorn Steakhouse, the Capital Grille, Yard House and Seasons 52, said it expects to earn a profit of $3.80 to $3.90 per share in the year ending May 2017, below analysts' average estimate of $3.99, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income rose to $139.6 million, or $1.09 per share, in the quarter ended May 29 from $105.3 million, or 82 cents per share, a year earlier.
Total sales fell to $1.79 billion from $1.88 billion.
Analysts on average had expected $1.81 billion.
Shares of the company were down nearly 5 percent in light premarket trading. Up to Wednesday's close, they had risen 5 percent this year. (Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Data Communications Management Corp. announces $2.1 million investment in digital print and digital label production equipment together with initiatives to exit under-performing business lines
TORONTO, Jan 16 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, with financials down and several auto parts makers losing ground as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump upped pressure on carmakers to build locally.