UPDATE 1-Darden Restaurants sales disappoint as customer traffic slows

June 30 Darden Restaurants Inc reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales as fewer customers visited its Olive Garden restaurants, its biggest business.

Sales at established Olive Garden restaurants, which contributed to more than 80 percent of total revenue, rose 1.6 percent, while analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix had expected a 2.4 percent rise.

Overall same-restaurant sales rose 1.7 percent, missing the average analyst estimate of 2.5 percent.

Darden, which also owns LongHorn Steakhouse, the Capital Grille, Yard House and Seasons 52, said it expects to earn a profit of $3.80 to $3.90 per share in the year ending May 2017, below analysts' average estimate of $3.99, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income rose to $139.6 million, or $1.09 per share, in the quarter ended May 29 from $105.3 million, or 82 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total sales fell to $1.79 billion from $1.88 billion.

Analysts on average had expected $1.81 billion.

Shares of the company were down nearly 5 percent in light premarket trading. Up to Wednesday's close, they had risen 5 percent this year. (Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)