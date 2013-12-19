版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 12月 19日 星期四

BRIEF-Darden Restaurants shares down 4.6 pct premarket

NEW YORK Dec 19 Darden Restaurants Inc : * Shares down 4.6 percent premarket after results, spin-off announcement
