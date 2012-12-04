版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 4日 星期二 21:44 BJT

BRIEF-Darden Restaurants down in premarket after outlook

NEW YORK Dec 4 Darden Restaurants Inc : * Down 9 percent to $47.70 in premarket after Q2, FY 2013 outlook

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐