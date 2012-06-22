UPDATE 3-Darden's Olive Garden continues to struggle

* Q4 revs miss analysts view
* Promotions at Olive Garden, Red Lobster miss targets
* Shares drop nearly 2 percent in early trading
June 22 Darden Restaurants Inc, which
operates the Olive Garden and Red Lobster chains, reported
quarterly sales on Friday that missed estimates and forecast
profits that fell short of the Wall Street view, sending shares
down 1.8 percent.
Darden forecast fiscal 2013 earnings growth of 8 percent to
12 percent, working out to a range of $3.87 to $4.01 per share.
That fell short of analysts' average estimate of $4.05.
"We believe the business environment in fiscal 2013 will be
similar to that in fiscal 2012, with slow and uneven recovery in
both the economy and our industry," Chief Executive Clarence
Otis said in a statement.
Traffic to Olive Garden restaurants, which generate almost
one-half of Darden's revenues, fell during the fourth quarter
ended May 27. That contributed to a 1.8 percent decline in sales
at Olive Garden restaurants open at least 16 months.
Executives attributed the decline to a disappointing "Taste
of Tuscany" promotion and a decision not to advertise
aggressively around Mother's Day.
Same-restaurant sales at Red Lobster fell 3.9 percent, hurt
by the timing of its Lenten season Lobsterfest promotion and
higher gas prices.
Darden reported fourth-quarter earnings of $151.6 million,
or $1.15 per share, from continuing operations, up from $138
million, or $1 per share, a year earlier.
Overall sales rose 3.8 percent to $2.07 billion.
Analysts, on average, expected earnings of $1.15 per share
on revenues of $2.11 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
"This clearly was a disappointing quarter for (Darden) that
will have ramifications today throughout most of the
full-service dining universe," Miller Tabak analyst Stephen
Anderson said in a client note.
Darden shares were down 95 cents at $49.44 in early trading
on the New York Stock Exchange.