公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 2日 星期四 14:06 BJT

Henkel offers $1.05 bln to buy Darex Packaging from GCP

FRANKFURT, March 2 German consumer products group Henkel said it had submitted a binding offer to buy the global Darex Packaging Technologies business from GCP Applied Technologies for $1.05 billion on a cash and debt free basis.

In connection with this binding offer, GCP will begin consultations with workers' representatives, Henkel said in a statement on Thursday.

"Upon completion of that process, it is intended to enter into a definitive purchase and sale agreement in respect of the proposed sale," it said. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Shadia Nasralla)
