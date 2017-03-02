UPDATE 2-Henkel makes $1.05 bln offer to buy Darex Packaging from GCP

* Henkel submits binding offer for Darex
FRANKFURT, March 2 German consumer products
group Henkel has made a binding offer to buy Darex
Packaging Technologies from GCP Applied Technologies for
$1.05 billion.
If it goes ahead, the deal would add the world's leading
maker of sealants for beverage, food and aerosol cans to
Henkel's adhesives division, which accounts for about half of
group revenues at the maker of laundry detergent Persil, beauty
line Schwarzkopf and Loctite glue.
Analysts said on Thursday the price, which is on a debt and
cash free basis, looked expensive at first glance, valuing Darex
at around 3.5 times annual revenues or around 14 times operating
profit.
"However, we need more information with regards to
profitability and growth potential of this seemingly very
attractive business to fully judge the acquisition price,"
Baader Helvea analyst Christian Weiz said.
Kepler Cheuvreux analyst Christian Faitz said assuming 10
percent of synergies on sales, the offer valued Darex closer to
10 times operating profit.
Henkel has said acquisitions would remain a key part of its
strategy after it spent $3.6 billion to buy North American
detergent maker Sun Products, known for its Snuggle brand.
U.S.-based GCP said a sale of Darex would allow it to focus
on its construction and building materials businesses. It will
now begin consultations with workers' representatives and then
enter into a definitive agreement with Henkel.
Goldman Sachs is advising GCP on the deal. Wachtell, Lipton,
Rosen & Katz is the legal adviser and EY its transaction
advisor, GCP said.
