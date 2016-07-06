Darktrace raises $65 mln in funding round led by KKR

BRIEF-TechnipFMC secures AMF approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
July 5 Cyber-security firm Darktrace said it has raised $65 million in an equity funding round led by U.S. private equity firm KKR & Co LP, valuing the company at more than $400 million.
The funding round also includes existing investor Summit Partners and new investors TenEleven Ventures and SoftBank -affiliated SB ISAT Fund, the firm said.
Darktrace, which is headquartered in Britain's Cambridge and San Francisco, said its revenue grew 600 percent in the latest financial year.
Darktrace uses advanced machine learning and mathematics developed at the University of Cambridge to identify abnormalities in a company's IT network that might be an attack. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
TOKYO, Jan 16 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday to its lowest level in more than two weeks, hurt as the yen appreciated on concerns Britain might make a "hard" exit by from the European Union.
* Pixium vision achieves implantation of 10 patients in its clinical trial with its innovative 150 electrodes Iris II bionic vision system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)